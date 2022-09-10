Nigerians in Asia back Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

A Group of Nigerian Stakeholders under the auspices of “Nigerian Youths Movement Diaspora Organisation” (NYMDO), South East Asia Chapter has joined in throwing their weight behind the former governor of Anambra State and presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections – Mr Peter Obi.

“Obi appears to be the best candidate to bring about sustainable development needed to lift Nigeria out of her current pathetic and unfathomable condition”.

The socio-economic Group which has been championing the agitation for good governance in Nigeria and Africa in general made its position known in a release made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti through a mail…