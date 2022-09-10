Queen Elizabeth for burial September 19, as Royal Family releases funeral programme

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19th September at 11:00 a.m. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects, the Royal Family announced on Saturday.

The Queen’s coffin currently rests in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle. Her Majesty’s coffin will travel to Edinburgh on Sunday, 11th September, by road, to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday, 12th September.

On the afternoon of Monday 12th September, a procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of…