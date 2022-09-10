Taraba APC take over Danbaba airport to welcome Nyame

Taraba state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), supporters have taken over the Danbaba Suntai airport in Jalingo to welcome the former governor of the state, Rev. Jolly Nyame after his presidential pardon and release from the Kuje prison.

Supporters of the party as witnessed by Tribune Online took dominance of the airport as early as 10:am with campaign vehicles branded mostly with the governorship candidate of the party senator Emmanuel Bwacha’s posters to welcome the ex-governor.

Correspondent reports that senator Bwacha had after the release of the first civilian governor of the state, gifted him with a white Mercedes Benz Jeep. The development generated a lot of…