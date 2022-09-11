



Tribune Online

2023 elections: Be fully involved, Eternal Sacred Order of C&S prelate, charges members

THE Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim (C & S), Worldwide, His Most Eminence, Baba Aladura, (Dr) David Bob-Manuel, has charged members of the Sacred Order to fully participate in the forthcoming general elections, by ensuring that they get their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and, prayerfully, vote for leaders with the […]

2023 elections: Be fully involved, Eternal Sacred Order of C&S prelate, charges members

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune