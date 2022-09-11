Bauchi Gov flags off construction of Azare ultra-modern market

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has stressed that the construction of ultra-modern markets across the state is part of the deliberate policy of his Administration to improve the economic fortune of the State.

The Governor was speaking on Saturday at the important occasion of the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Azare ultra-modern market, saying, “Today’s occasion marks a milestone in the economic development of not only Katagum Local Government but Bauchi State at large”.

He said that “Since we came on board as a government in 2019 we have been making efforts to find ways and means of revitalizing and diversifying the economy of the…