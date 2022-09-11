Be good ambassadors, Ohanaeze leader, Obiozor, charges Igbo living in Lagos

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, has called on the Igbo in Lagos State to be good ambassadors of the organisation by living in peace and harmony with their host community.

Obiozor gave charge at the inauguration of Chief Sunday Ossai as President-General of the organisation in Lagos State, which took place at the weekend at the Muson Centre, Onikan area of the state.

The event was attended by the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu; the Secretary-General of the organisation, Chief Okey Emuchey and other leaders of the organization across the states in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

The elder statesman, who was represented by the Secretary…