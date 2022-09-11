DSS cautions against unguarded utterances over Tukur Mamu’s arrest, detention

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday cautioned the members of the public against making unguarded utterances over the arrest of Mallam Tukur Mamu currently in the custody of the services in connection with the hijacking of the Kaduna-Abuja train, saying that they should wait for the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the matter.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its Spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya.

Afunaya said the DSS has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.

He stated that the services would cease further…