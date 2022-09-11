Father rapes 17-year-old daughter in Ogun

A 46 -year-old man, Olusegun Oluwole, has been arrested by police operatives in Ogun State, for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in the Amolaso area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim at Ibara Police Station.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect forcefully had carnal knowledge of her daughter while she was sleeping, in their one-room apartment.

He was said to have threatened to kill her with a knife if she should refuse to allow him have his way.

The victim (name…