JSC receives 216 complaints from aggrieved staff of Kogi High Court

The Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) put in place by the Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Josiah Joe Majebi has received 216 complaints from aggrieved staff and former staff of Kogi State High Court.

The committee was inaugurated in July this year by the Acting Chief Judge to look into staff complaints arising from appointments, promotions, and seniority.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye, while submitting the report to the Acting Chief Judge said the 6-man committee painstakingly and critically looked into complaints by staff and came up with recommendations for the CJ and members of the Kogi State Judicial Service Commission to…