Lagos setbacks, off-street fees outrageous – Onitiri

Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has condemned the Lagos State Government for allegedly enacting a law authorising Lagos Parking Authority to demand ‘outrageous’ permit fees for setbacks (off-street) parking, calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ask the Lagos State House of Assembly to revoke or review the law immediately in the overall interests of the state’s citizenry.

Onitiri on Sunday said the parking permits fee was not in tandem with the economic realities in the country, adding that paying such outrageous fees would further improverish the people the government claimed to be catering for, particularly the property owners…