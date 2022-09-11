Particles and Idiomatic Usage (i)

Sample 1: The security agents, numbering over 80 officers, had occupied the entire Blantyre streets, housing the ruling party, preparatory for the visit of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu…(Police take over APC Headquarters in Abuja, Opera News, Wed, 7 September, 2022)

Readers are advised to note the expression, preparatory for which occurs in the context: “preparatory for the visit.” Please note that the particle taken by a form of a word is sometimes different from the one taken by another form of the same word. For example, the particle/preposition that should go with the verb prepare (or its noun preparation) is different from the one that goes…