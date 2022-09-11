Police arrest leader of suspected criminal group in Anambra 

Operatives of Anambra State Police command have arrested the leader of a criminal gang which specializes in robbing commuters along Ufuma – Oko – Uga- Amaokpala road in Orumba North and Aguata Local Government Areas of the state.

The gang leader and his members were said to be responsible for over twenty-five cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, and car-snatching incidents in the area.

The spokesperson of Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Toochukwu, who disclosed this in a press release said while the leader of the gang was arrested, his members are at large.

Tochukwu revealed that the group leader confessed to being the gang that recently robbed a hotel in Ndikelionwu,…