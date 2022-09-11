Unilorin VC-designate pledges to be fair to all

Vice Chancellor-designate of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, SAN, has pledged that his incoming administration will be fair and just to the university community in its dealings.

A press statement released at the weekend by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, quoted the newly appointed Vice Chancellor as saying that “the University of Ilorin is greater than all of us and we want to extend our hands of fellowship to all our colleagues who also applied for this post and appeal that they should join hands with us to do this work collectively and in an all-inclusive manner.”

The Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law…