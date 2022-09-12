AHBN advocates inclusion of adolescents in national health strategic planning

The coordinator, of the African Health Budget Network (AHBN), Dr Aminu Magashi Garba has called for the inclusion of adolescents in the national health strategies planning for actualisation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

Magashi made the call at a two-day strategic retreat to review Nigeria’s Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition- (RMNCAH+N), Recovery Plan Scorecard and Validate Family Planning (FP), and 2030 Accountability Motion Tracker Template in Abuja.

According to Magashi, the national health strategies and investment plans for UHC must include adolescents adding that with emphasis on the most vulnerable and marginalised…