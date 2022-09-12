ALGON boss urges African leaders to declare climate change global emergency

National President of the Association of Local government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon Kolade Alabi has urged African leaders to declare climate change as a global emergency.

He stated this at the weekend when he joined other delegations of top Nigerian technocrats and international experts at the African Union Summit on global centre adaptation held in Rotterdam Netherlands.

Hon Alabi who decried the high rate of increasing dangers of climate change globally stressed that any right-thinking person on earth has a duty towards taking actions that will protect the earth from destruction.

ALGON boss who reiterated the commitment of the association under his leadership promised to…