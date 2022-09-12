Ayade denies fire incident in governor’s office

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Monday night said that there was no fire incident in the Government House as reported by a section of social media.

The governor, however, said that what could be close to the purported fire incident was a “small fire incident” on a mast at the state’s Geographic Information Agency, which shares a fence with the Government House.

A statement endorsed on Monday night by Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor, titled, “No fire incident in Cross River Governor’s Office”, described the report on the purported fire incident ad “sensational and misleading”.

