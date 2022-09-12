Comedian Bovi renovates his primary school

In his efforts to give back to society, Nigerian veteran stand-up comedian, Bovi Ugboma, known simply as Bovi has renovated projects at the University of Benin Staff School where he had his primary education.

The projects which were renovated and inaugurated by the comedian included the repainting of classrooms, renovations of toilets, rewiring of classrooms, modern fans for each class, and replacing of the roof, among others.

The inauguration which took place on Monday, September 12, 2022, was attended by the deputy governor of Edo state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, the vice chancellor of Uniben, Prof. Lilian Imuetinyan Salami, and comedian, I go dye, among others.

While speaking…