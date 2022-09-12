Demystifying myths about free events

There are myths surrounding the integrity of free events. There are genuine ones, and we’d be looking at those in this article. There are misconceptions that any event that is free is done because of mediocrity disguised as value.

This in itself defines the approach of people to such an event. There are many other misconceptions concerning free events that will be discussed in this article.

What are free events? These are events that are made available to the target audience for free.

These events give the audience the impression that they are free and nothing has gone into the preparation for it. Well, this isn’t true at all. There’s so much more that goes on…