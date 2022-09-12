Equities investors lose N38bn as NGX’s ASI shed 0.14%

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday was unimpressive as the benchmark index shed 0.14 per cent to start a new week on a negative note amidst low turnover.

Specifically, the All-Share-Index (ASI) settled at 49,626. 05 basis points as against its previous close of 49,695.12 basis points, leaving both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance lower to -0.42 per cent and 16.18 per cent from their previous close of -0.28 per cent and 16.34 per cent respectively.

Investors, therefore, lost N38 billion from their net worth as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N26.767 trillion, representing a 0.14 per cent…