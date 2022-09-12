FirstBank hosts treasurers, market players at FMDA quarterly meeting

FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that it will host the Financial Markets Dealers Association’s (FMDA) quarterly meeting scheduled for Friday, September 16, 2022, at Federal Palace Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, themed, ‘Nigeria Macroeconomic Developments and Outlook: IMF View’ will have its keynote address delivered by Ari Aisen, IMF Resident Representative for Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the Acting Executive Secretary, Mrs Mary Gbegbaje, “The FMDA quarterly meeting serves as a platform for in-depth knowledge sharing, dissemination of information and fostering of business relationships of members in treasury market practice which consists of…