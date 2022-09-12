FMDQ promotes financial literacy, hold camp for 6-16yrs old

IN furtherance of its commitment to fostering financial literacy in the younger generation, FMDQ Group Plc, through its flagship corporate responsibility programme, FMDQ Next Generation Financial Markets Empowerment Programme (FMDQ-Next) – a learning and development initiative’s aimed at promoting financial market awareness and literacy among students across all levels, as well as fresh graduates, successfully organised the 3rd edition of its FMDQ-Next Summer Camp Programme at its business complex, Exchange Place, in Lagos.

The free and highly coveted Summer Camp Programme, designed for Primary School, ages 8 to 10 students; and Secondary School, ages 11 to 16 students, was…