Lafarge launches One2TRee campaign to celebrate Sustainability Week

IN celebration of its ‘2022 Sustainability Week’, leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, Lafarge Africa Plc., in collaboration with Truss Empowerment Foundation organized a Female Tilers & Block Making Training Program for women from low-income communities in Lagos.

The two-week intensive vocational training program which was held at Nawarudeen High School, Ebute Metta, Lagos, is in line with the strategic objective of Lafarge Africa’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to empower, educate and increase gender equality in a male dominated sector.

The goal of the training program was to train a minimum of 25 women, sourced from low-income…