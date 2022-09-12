NDE trains 30 persons on environmental beautification in Anambra

About 30 persons drawn from the 21 local government areas of Anambra state are currently undergoing training on the environmental beautification scheme designed by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Speaking during the orientation ceremony in Awka over the weekend, the State Coordinator of NDE, Mrs Chika Ufelle said the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme(EBTS) would impact specialized and marketable skills on the targeted unemployed youths, ” better equipping them and enhancing their chances of being employed or becoming entrepreneurs.”

The Coordinator also said the training would run for a period of 3 months and would equip the participants with the…