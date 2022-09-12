Our struggle for southern presidency must not be in vain ― Akeredolu

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has maintained that it will be unjust for the North to retain the Presidency in 2023 after spending eight years, just as he advised southerners not to throw away the opportunity.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde in Akure, who said the Governor spoke on Sunday at the 40th Holy Ghost Convention Dinner of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Agbawo, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Akeredolu who said that the struggle for the President…