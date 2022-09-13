Black Funders Fund has created over 4,600 jobs —Google

As part of its efforts to give a lifeline to tech-business innovators in Africa and foster decent job creation, the world leading search engine, Google, has recently announced a $4 million startups funds to 60 eligible technologically inclined businesses founded by Africans citizens residing in the continent through its Black Founders Fund project.

Google also said the Black Founders Fund initiative has created over 4,600 jobs across Africa and has raised over $290 million between 2012 and 2022.

At an event to announce the award of the fund held in Abuja, which was well-attended by Nigerian government officials, Google representatives and some of the beneficiaries, Google Head,…