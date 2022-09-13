CORBON mulls synergy towards solutions to building collapse  – Tribune Online

Saddened by building collapses across the country, the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) hascalled on all stakeholders in the built environment for synergy towards sustainable solutions for the recurrent problem.

According to Chairman of CORBON, Samson AmehOpaluwah, in a statement, there was an urgent need to develop strategies to effectively enforce existing laws that regulate the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of buildings across the country.

Besides, he enjoined the public to utilise the services of builders registered according to Builders Registration Act 2004, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to manage the construction of…