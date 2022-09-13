Court grants perpetual injunction restraining Gov Lalong from rebuilding burnt Jos market

Justice P.S Gang of the Jos High court has granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Plateau State Government and the Attorney-General of the State from rebuilding the burnt Jos main market.

A member representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon Musa Baggos has dragged the State Government and the Attorney-General of the state to court over plans to rebuild the market without recourse to the laid down procedures and due process.

Hon. Bagos had through his counsel, Barr. Darong Niri raise four issues for determination before the court and sought seven reliefs and the court granted all seven reliefs.

