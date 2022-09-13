Flutterwave’s planned IPO and the lessons for Nigeria

WE, the older folks, may disagree with the mannerism of the sorosoke generation, but we lack the impetus to question their ability to put in the work and get the job done. In the midst of chaos, heated polity and uncertainty that clouds Nigeria from day-to-day, the tech space which they clearly dominate provides the silver lining that continues to thrive in spite of any assumed impending doom. The Nigerian tech ecosystem speaks to the core of our resilience and capacity as a people, especially the versatility of our youth and the potential therein. I remember a few years ago when Paystack was valued and acquired for US$200 million; the whole country went agog. It opened the eyes…