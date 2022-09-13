Graduate of Economics wins $3,500 EkoClimathon prize for innovation in fertiliser

Adegoke Adewale, a graduate of Economics from the University of Ado Ekiti, and his team on Friday emerged the first position winner with $3,500 prize at the final contest of EkoClimathon 1.0 that began a few months ago.

In his speech, the farmer who founded Digitagric Integrated Limited said he came come up with possible solutions on how to checkmate some challenges brought about, by agriculture to climate change and ultimately increase yields and profitability for farmers.

According to his team’s research, chemical or synthetic fertilisers contribute a lot to climate change, as they are full of chemical ingredients, produce green house gases, damage the soil and the…