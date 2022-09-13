Kwankwaso won’t step down for Tinubu, Atiku ― NNPP Chairman

National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rufai Ahmed Alkali, has said his party presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would not surrender his presidential aspiration to the standard bearer of the two predominant parties.

Alkali made the clarification in a statement issued in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Alkali wondered why chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who have since dismissed the NNPP as insignificant are now threatened by its rising profile.

He said it was an effort in futility for any political party to be sponsoring any news item of the NNPP Presidential candidate stepping down for…