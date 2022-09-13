NDE trains agri-business owners on sustainable growth in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained agri-business owners on how best to improve and grow their businesses and reduce failure in repayment of loans obtained.

The NDE Director General, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, while speaking at the flag-off of the one-week training under its Post-Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme said the agency was determined to help beneficiaries with necessary information regarding policies, modern agric practice and as well link them with sources of funding for their businesses.

He explained that the training would expose the beneficiaries to the best possible ways to tap into the increasing business opportunities in the…