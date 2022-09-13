Nine persons dead, 7,000 households displaced as flood affects 19 LGAs in Niger

The Head of operations, office of the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) in Minna, Niger State, Hajiya Zainab Saidu has raised the alarm over the death of nine persons in the flood disasters that occurred recently in three Local Government Areas of Niger State.

According to NEMA, six persons died in Magama, two others in Kontagora and one person died as a result of flooding in Rafi LGAs of the state.

Hajiya Sai’du, whose NEMA Operations Office in Minna covers both Niger and Kwara States confirmed the incidents during an interview with the Tribune Online at the weekend in Minna. She stated that about 501 households built on the flood plains were displaced in the seven…