Ondo kidnap victim narrates ordeal in kidnappers’ den

An Akure-based legal practitioner, Tayo Olofinbinu, who was abducted with some ten others along the Benin-Ifon road while returning from a burial ceremony in Edo state, has narrated his ordeal after regaining his freedom.

While recounting his experience in captivity, Olofinbinu said the gunmen, in their number, stopped their vehicles, brandishing AK-47 rifles, and ordered all the occupants of the vehicle out into the forest.

He explained that two people escaped from the kidnappers while nine of them including a couple were marched into the bush, after a serious beating.

The victim, who is still recuperating after being discharged from the hospital, said the couple tried to escape…