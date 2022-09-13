One killed, property destroyed over chieftaincy tussle in Ogun community

One person was reportedly killed while houses and vehicles were destroyed as a result of a violent clash over the Obashio tussle in the Agosasa community in the Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

Tribune Online learnt that the youths of the community had on Sunday protested against the imposition of a candidate as the next Oja of Agosasa, after the passage of Oba James Elegbede, who joined his ancestors early this year.

The youths were said to have kicked against the steps being taken by a prominent son of the community which resulted in a face-off on Sunday, leaving five persons injured.

One of the youths who does not want his name in print said the prompt intervention…