Presidential visit: Imo residents desert streets

Residents of Imo State today stayed indoors in compliance with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) following the resumed trial of the detained leader of freedom fighting organization IPOB by a Federal High Court Abuja.

This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari undertook a one-day working visit to the state during which he is expected to commission 3 signature projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration.

The projects are the 48klm Owerri/Orlu road, the 35klm phase face of the Owerri/Okigwe road and the renovated ultra-modern state House of Assembly complex.

The President whose Presidential jet touched the Sam Mbakwe International Air…