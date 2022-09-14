9mobile partners FCT Education Secretariat to host essay competition for Abuja Secondary Schools

Riding on UNESCO’s International Literacy Day marked on September 8 annually, Nigeria’s telecom provider and youth-friendly brand, 9mobile, has announced the introduction of an essay competition for senior secondary school students in the country beginning with Abuja. The telco announced the competition at a media conference to kick off the competition’s call for entries.

Speaking on the rationale behind the initiative, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo reiterated the company’s commitment to contributing to and strengthening the education sector in the country.

She said:…