Absence of Wike’s lawyer stalls hearing in suit challenging Atiku’s emergence as PDP presidential candidate

The suit filed by Governor Nyesom Wike and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Newgent Ekamon, challenging the validity of the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar as PDP’s flag bearer in the 2023 general election suffered a setback on Wednesday, owing to the absence of Mr Wilfred Okoi, counsel to Rivers State Governor.

Okoi was at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, where the matter is being heard early in the day and was said to have suddenly developed a stomach problem and had to hurriedly leave the courtroom.

A PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon, who instituted the suit alongside Wike informed the trial Judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed that the joint lawyer had to leave…