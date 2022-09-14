Attack on Senator Uba barbaric — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “barbaric and condemnable,” the armed shooting in Anambra State of the convoy of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senator representing Anambra South District.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said the president expressed concern about the activities of armed groups in the country.

The statement quoted the President as saying: “We are deeply concerned about the activities of armed groups in the region and in other parts of the country. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military…