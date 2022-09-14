Be vigilant, Gani Adams charges South-West leaders, residents

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has urged leaders and stakeholders across the South-West region to be vigilant in keeping terrorists at bay.

The Yoruba generalissimo gave the charge on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State at the 2nd edition of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Dependable Security Team meeting, held at ONTEC Event Centre in the state, against the backdrop of the failing security situation in the country, occasioned by various cases of killings, kidnapping, armed robbery, raping, killing and other threats.

Speaking at the event which was held at ONTEC Event Centre in the state, Iba Adams, while addressing members of the group, described the meeting,…