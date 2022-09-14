Evolution time for private universities

It has been over 206 days since the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) went on strike; students of federal universities have lost hope and some have moved to other schools while some have traveled out of the country and a few have decided not to go back to school.

Private universities have decided to use this moment to enlarge and boost themselves. Since ASUU has refused to end the prolonged strike, parents and students of these universities have decided to look for private universities to enroll their students in.

Currently, Nigeria has 49 federal, 48 state and 79 private universities. Though, the strike by ASUU has immobilized public institutions, teaching at private…