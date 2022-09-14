FG to give 4,728 vulnerable citizens between N50,000 to N300,000 cash grants in Zamfara

The federal government has concluded plans for the disbursement of cash grants for vulnerable groups to 4,728 beneficiaries across the 14 local government areas in Zamfara State.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed this at the flag-off of the cash grant for vulnerable groups held at the council chamber in Gusau, Zamfara State.

According to her, 4,616 beneficiaries have been verified and enumerated to receive government enterprise empowerment programme interest-free loans ranging from N50,000 to N300,000.

The minister also flagged off the national sensitisation exercise for…