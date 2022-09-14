Increase budgetary allocation to education sector, COPSUN urges political class

As preparations for the 2023 general election are fast approaching, the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities (COPSUN) has called on the political class to give greater attention to education with a substantial increase in the budgetary allocation saying education is the key to the future of the country.

COPSUN further appealed to the various political parties jostling for power to initiate innovative reforms in the education sector in their manifestos in order to part ways with the persistent crisis in the sector.

The appeal came at the 57th quarterly meeting of the body in a communique issued by COPSUN secretary, Marcus Awobifa and made available to Tribune…