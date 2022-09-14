Ladigbolu faults composition of screening committee

In a bid to nip in the bud the crisis that may engulf the selection process for the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo, the retired Archbishop of Ilesa Methodist Church, Nigeria, Rev’d Ayo Ladigbolu, who is also one of the princes contesting for the throne from Agunloye Ruling House, has sought clarifications on some issues that if not well treated may render the screening exercise illegal and invalid.

Prince Ladigbolu, in a petition written in Yoruba and addressed to the Oyomesi, raised some questions which he said needed to be answered for the whole selection process to be valid.

The first challenge, according to him, is the inclusion of a non-Oyomesi as a member of the screening…