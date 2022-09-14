My book simplifies criminal law in Nigeria —Awotoye

Lawyer and lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Lead City University, Ibadan, Tobilola Awotoye, has explained why he wrote his book, ‘Introduction to Criminal Law in Nigeria.’

Awotoye, who holds Bachelor’s degrees in Law and Public Administration, and a Master’s degree in Criminal Law, during the public presentation of the book recently in Ibadan, said the idea to write the book came during a class while trying to break down some legal concepts to his student.

“I discovered that most textbooks on this subject are a bit technical for the average student of law,” he said.

He stated that the 380-page book – with 15 chapters and two appendices – can also be a quick…