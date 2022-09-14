Nigerians must look at individuals, not political parties in 2023 —Don

Dr Aaron Ogundiwin, an associate professor of political science, speaks with WALE AKINSELURE, on the nation’s electoral system and the 2023 election.

What is your assessment of how our politicking has evolved and progressed over the years, especially as we approach the 2023 general election? How close are we to the practice of developmental politics as done in developed countries?

If we look at Nigeria as a country, though we are not stationary, we are not making swift progress as the giant of Africa, our politics is still monetised; there are pockets of vote buying, ballot snatching, political thuggery; the independent electoral umpire is not backed by law to bring those…