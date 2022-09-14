SEC urged to further deepen capital market

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been commended on its efforts in returning the Commission to profitability and urged to explore ways to further deepen the capital market in a bid to attract more local investors, especially young Nigerians.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, gave the advice during the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) interactive session with the Senate Committee on Finance in Abuja.

Senator Adeola while commending the Management of the Commission for their efforts so far in turning around the fortunes of the SEC, however, stated the need for more efforts in a…