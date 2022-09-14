Soludo commissions Anambra telemedicine hub

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, officially commissioned the telemedicine hub in the state.

He said the hub will be used as a case study in 10 community healthcare centres within the Oyi local government area of the state, to experiment with its effect before linking it to other healthcare centres across 181 communities.

The governor, who performed the commissioning ceremony at Comprehensive Medical Centre Awkuzu, in Oyi Council Area, where the hub is located, said the hub was part of his plans to boost the healthcare system in Anambra State.

He said the new medical approach was to make up for the deficit in healthcare professionals in the state.

He noted…