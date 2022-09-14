The collapse of two million SMEs

IF the recent revelation by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) that over two million small and medium-scale enterprises collapsed between 2019 and 2021 across 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) does not jolt the Nigerian government into action, it is doubtful that even a dynamite can. As explained by the agency during its 2017 SMEs’ census in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), it recorded 41 million small businesses, but the number reduced drastically to 39 million when another census was carried out in 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If over two million SMEs collapsed and ceased…