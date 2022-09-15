Ekiti launches cancer control policy, begins free screening for 5,000 women

Ekiti State government has launched its cancer control policy and plan as part of measures to provide quality and sustainable healthcare delivery for citizens across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, while speaking during the launch of the policy and flag-off ceremony on cervical cancer secondary prevention pilot project in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, noted that the government in collaboration with development partners would conduct free screening and treatment on about 5,000 women across the state.

According to him, the programme in collaboration with World Health Organisation and the Clinton Health Access Initiative…