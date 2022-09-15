MAX provides emergency healthcare aid in Korede village

Leading the African mobility platform and high-tech/electric vehicle financier, Metro Africa Xpress Inc. (MAX) has donated a high-performance three-wheeler to Korede village, a rural community in Oyo State.

The three-wheeler is intended to be used within the community’s healthcare system as an ambulance.

This was done as part of the mobility tech company’s commitment to impacting the lives of Africans and raising living standards. It does this primarily by making high-performance and electric vehicles available to African commercial drivers on a subscription basis and at no initial cost.

Speaking on the initiative, President and Co-founder, of MAX, Chinedu Azodoh said,…